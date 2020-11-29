Falkirk - Rangers

Follow the Scottish League Cup live Football match between Falkirk and Rangers with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 29 November 2020.





Catch the latest Falkirk and Rangers news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Falkirk and Rangers. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

