Hibernian - Kilmarnock

Follow the Scottish League Cup live Football match between Hibernian and Kilmarnock with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 15 August 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Jack Ross or Tommy Wright? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Hibernian and Kilmarnock news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Hibernian and Kilmarnock. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

