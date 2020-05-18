Football
Scottish Premiership

Celtic declared champions as Scottish Premiership season abandoned

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

Celtic have been declared champions of Scotland for the ninth time in a row after the Scottish football season was abandoned.

In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, all major sports professional leagues have had decisions to make about whether or not to resume playing when sanctions are eased.

Scottish Premiership

Rangers' Gerrard slams SPFL after season-ending vote passed

16/04/2020 AT 12:43

The Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga in Germany returned last weekend but in France and Holland leagues have been cancelled and in the latter’s case null and voided.

There had been some debate over what decision Scotland would take, with speculation that all clubs were not in agreement.

However, in a statement that says it was a unanimous decision, the SPFL has announced that the league will not be completed.

As with the three professional leagues below the Scottish Premiership, the final standings have been decided on points-per-game, which crowns Celtic as champions and relegates Hearts.

SPFL Statement in full

Premiership clubs reach unanimous agreement that top flight cannot be finished

The SPFL has today announced that, following consultation with all 12 top-flight clubs, the Board of the SPFL has determined that the 2019/20 Ladbrokes Premiership has been concluded with immediate effect.

As with the Ladbrokes Championship, Ladbrokes League One and Ladbrokes League Two competitions, final season placings have been determined by points-per-game in league matches played to 13 March 2020 by each club.

The decision means that Celtic are crowned 2019/20 champions and Hearts have been relegated to the Ladbrokes Championship.

