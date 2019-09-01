Goals from Odsonne Edouard and Jonny Hayes gave Celtic a 2-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday.

The match saw a tense opening half an hour before Edouard was played through and kept his cool to calmly slot home.

Rangers sent on Alfredos Morelos in the second-half but were unable to find an equaliser and they punished late on when substitute Hayes rounded off a counter-attack.

The hosts were then reduced to ten men when Jordan Jones was shown a straight red for a dangerous tackle.

TALKING POINT

Does this set the tone for the rest of the season? Both teams had maximum points up until this afternoon - but Celtic were certainly the visibly better team, faster, stronger, more thoughtful and creative. Rangers were ultimately subdued and ill-disciplined.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Ryan Christie (Celtic). A constant, industrious thorn in Rangers' side.

PLAYER RATINGS

Rangers: McGregor 8, Tavernier 8, Goldson 7, Katic 6, Flanagan 6, Jack 6, Kamara 6, Davis 6, Arfield 7, Defoe 6, Aribo 6. Subs - Ojo 7, Morelos 6, Jones 6

Celtic: Forster 7, Elhamed 7, Jullien 8, Bitton 8, Bolingoli 7, Brown 7, McGregor 7, Forrest 7, Christie 8, Johnston 7, Edouard 8. Subs - Bauer 7, Ntcham 7, Hayes 7

KEY MOMENTS

32' GOAL! The ball is given away cheaply, and Edouard slides the ball into the far corner beautifully - the Rangers defence are looking for an offside flag that doesn't come.

57' CHANCE! Ojo down the left once more, and hits it well as he cuts into the box, forcing a good save from Forster at his near post.

60' CHANCE! Morelos is in the thick of it already, coming down the right, and then shooting rather limply when Arfield was available to his left.

71' CLOSE! Another good chance for Edouard, fighting his way through but firing over the bar.

77' SAVE! Two feet-first saves from McGregor to deny two clear-cut chances, ultimately stopping Julien from doubling Celtic's lead.

90'+3 GOAL! And that's a wrap as Hayes takes his second bite of the cherry after McGregor makes another good save to stop the first effort - the Celtic man simply gets the ball back, takes his time, finds some space, and slides it home. Great work from Ntcham in the build-up.

90'+6 RED CARD! Bauer has his legs chopped by Jordan Jones, who gets a straight red for a horrible challenge.

KEY STATISTICS

This defeat ends Rangers' 12-game unbeaten run.

Celtic had lost their last two matches at Ibrox.

Odsonne Edouard scored his fifth goal in seven games against Rangers.