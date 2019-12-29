Getty Images
Rangers secure away win at Celtic to narrow gap at top
Rangers secured a 2-1 win at Celtic Park as they closed in on their rivals.
Ryan Kent scored on 36 minutes to put the away side ahead.
However Odsonne Edouard hit back three minutes before the end of the first half to level the scores.
A little over 10 minutes after the restart, Nikola Katic grabbed what would prove to be the winner.
Alfredo Morelos saw red for a second yellow after a dive deep into injury time, but Rangers were able to hold on.
More details to follow
