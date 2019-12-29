Ryan Kent scored on 36 minutes to put the away side ahead.

However Odsonne Edouard hit back three minutes before the end of the first half to level the scores.

A little over 10 minutes after the restart, Nikola Katic grabbed what would prove to be the winner.

Alfredo Morelos saw red for a second yellow after a dive deep into injury time, but Rangers were able to hold on.

More details to follow