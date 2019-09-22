LIVE

Celtic - Kilmarnock

Scottish Premiership - 22 September 2019

Scottish Premiership – Follow the Football match between Celtic and Kilmarnock live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 22 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Neil Lennon or Angelo Alessio? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Celtic and Kilmarnock? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Celtic vs Kilmarnock. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

