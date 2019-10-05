LIVE

Motherwell - St. Mirren

Scottish Premiership - 5 October 2019

Scottish Premiership – Follow the Football match between Motherwell and St. Mirren live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 5 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Stephen Robinson or Jim Goodwin? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Motherwell and St. Mirren? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Motherwell vs St. Mirren. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

