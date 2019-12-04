LIVE

St. Mirren - Motherwell

Scottish Premiership - 4 December 2019

Scottish Premiership – Follow the Football match between St. Mirren and Motherwell live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 4 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Jim Goodwin or Stephen Robinson? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between St. Mirren and Motherwell? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for St. Mirren vs Motherwell. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

