WATCH - Gerrard scores belting volley in Rangers training
He's still got it...
Or if you're Steven Gerrard do you ever really lose it?
The Rangers manager was one of the best players of his generation and Le Buzz assumes (for we were not one of the best players of our generation) that it's like riding a bike, you never forget.
As evidenced here by Gerrard scoring this lovely volley in Rangers training.
And here is a drone view, because why not.
