Celtic beat St Mirren 2-1 with an away win that moves them into second in the Scottish Premiership.

Goals from Shane Duffy and James Forrest were enough to complete a comeback for the champions.

Neil Lennon watched his side go down to an early Lee Erwin strike, but Duffy and Forrest both headed goals to ensure Celtic ended the first half ahead.

There was less action in the second half, but Zdenek Zlamal had to save a penalty from Odsonne Edouard.

The win saw them jump ahead of Hibernian by virtue of superior goal difference, and trail Rangers by three points.

After the match, Lennon said:

"We reacted very well to a poor start, conceding from a set-play is always disappointing.

"But our reaction was excellent, we played with real intensity and thoroughly deserved to go into half-time with the lead.

"We dominated the second-half, St Mirren defended really low. We worked the ball, we tried to probe, our attitude towards scoring was great. We got the penalty, it would have put a fairer reflection on the scoreline had that gone in, in my view.

"Overall I'm absolutely delighted. We've closed the gap on the teams above us. It's a great win, a great three points and we've made use of the extra game.

"I do feel the lack of atmosphere can subconsciously have a detrimental affect but we're adapting as well as anybody to that."

