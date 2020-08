Eight Aberdeen players have been given suspended three-match bans for breaching Covid-19 safety protocols.

Belgian defender Bolingoli played in Celtic's 1-1 Scottish Premiership draw at Kilmarnock this month without quarantining on his return from Spain where he had travelled without informing the club.

Scottish champions Celtic had two of their games called off because of Bolingoli's conduct.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen's Bruce Anderson, Craig Bryson, Sam Cosgrove, Michael Devlin, Jonny Hayes, Matty Kennedy, Dylan McGeouch and Scott McKenna broke the lockdown rules for a reported visit to a bar on August 1.

Their suspensions will be invoked if before the end of February they are again charged with bringing football into disrepute and/or failing to comply with the laws.

The breach of protocol led to Aberdeen postponing their match against St Johnstone, with two of the club's players testing positive for Covid-19.

Aberdeen, who had a total of three league matches postponed due to the breaches, reprimanded and fined their players following an internal investigation.

