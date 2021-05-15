Rangers have completed their Scottish Premiership season unbeaten with a 4-0 win over Aberdeen on Saturday.

The feat matched Celtic's achievement in the 2016/17 season and they also secured a 107-year-old record set by Celtic for clean sheets.

They also recorded 19 league home wins, and did not concede a goal in any Ibrox fixture in the Premiership, and conceded just 13 goals overall.

The win on Saturday came with goals through Joe Lewis - an own goal - two from Kemar Roofe and one from former Spurs striker Jermain Defoe.

By keeping a clean sheet on the day Rangers also went 26 league games without conceding a goal as Steven Gerrard took his side back to winning ways.

