Rangers have completed their Scottish Premiership season unbeaten with a 4-0 win over Aberdeen on Saturday.
The feat matched Celtic's achievement in the 2016/17 season and they also secured a 107-year-old record set by Celtic for clean sheets.
They also recorded 19 league home wins, and did not concede a goal in any Ibrox fixture in the Premiership, and conceded just 13 goals overall.
The win on Saturday came with goals through Joe Lewis - an own goal - two from Kemar Roofe and one from former Spurs striker Jermain Defoe.
By keeping a clean sheet on the day Rangers also went 26 league games without conceding a goal as Steven Gerrard took his side back to winning ways.
