LIVE

Aberdeen - St. Mirren

Scottish Premiership - 2 October 2020

Scottish Premiership – Follow the Football match between Aberdeen and St. Mirren live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 2 October 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Derek McInnes or Jim Goodwin? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Aberdeen and St. Mirren? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Aberdeen vs St. Mirren. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

