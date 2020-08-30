LIVE

Hibernian - Aberdeen

Scottish Premiership - 30 August 2020

Scottish Premiership – Follow the Football match between Hibernian and Aberdeen live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 30 August 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Jack Ross or Derek McInnes? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Hibernian and Aberdeen? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Hibernian vs Aberdeen. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

