LIVE

Rangers - Ross County

Scottish Premiership - 4 October 2020

Scottish Premiership – Follow the Football match between Rangers and Ross County live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 4 October 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Steven Gerrard or Stuart Kettlewell? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Rangers and Ross County? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Rangers vs Ross County. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

