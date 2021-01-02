Rangers go 19 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table with a vital 1-0 win over fierce rivals Celtic in the Old Firm derby at Ibrox on Saturday.

Callum McGregor's own goal in the 70th minute from a corner proved the difference against Celtic, who were reduced to ten men when Nir Bitton was sent off in the 62nd minute for hauling down Alfredo Morelos when the Colombia international was clear through on goal.

The result does very little to relieve any pressure on Celtic boss Neil Lennon, with the Scottish Premiership title looking very likely to finish in the hands of their fierce Glaswegian rivals for the first time since 2011.

Celtic started the game brightly with Leigh Griffiths forcing 38-year-old goalkeeper Allan McGregor, the only Scot in Rangers' starting XI, into making an excellent fingertip save.

Bitton's rugby tackle on Morelos just past the hour mark proved pivotal as Rangers grew into the game. James Tavernier's cross into the area was somehow missed by everyone moments later.

Then, in the 70th minute, Rangers got the goal they were searching for as Tavernier's corner was glanced on by Joe Aribo, off McGregor's shoulder and past Vasilis Barkas into the net.

