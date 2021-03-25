Scott Brown is to leave Celtic at the end of the season to become a player-coach at Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen.

He has signed a pre-contract agreement to become a member of Stephen Glass' backroom staff, who became manager this week after leaving his head coach role at US side Atlanta United 2 .

"It is a huge decision to leave this magnificent club, which has been such a massive part of my life for so long, but this is a new opportunity for me and a new chapter," Brown told Celtic's website

Celtic will never leave me and the club will forever be in my heart.

He added: "The opportunity to join Aberdeen, a club entering an exciting new period with my former team-mate Stephen [Glass] now at the helm, was one I couldn't pass up."

Glass said: "The opportunity to bring a player of Scott's calibre, a leader who has more European appearances for Celtic than any other player, is a huge coup for me and for Aberdeen.

"A born competitor, with a strong appetite to win, his hands-on approach and desire to nurture will hugely benefit the development of the young, emerging talent we have here.

"Scott will be a big part of my coaching team and whilst his impact will undoubtedly be felt on the pitch where I believe he still has much to give, I am looking forward to assisting his transition into coaching."

