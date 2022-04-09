Scottish Premiership / Matchday 33
Celtic Park / 09.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/celtic/teamcenter.shtml
Celtic
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/st-johnstone/teamcenter.shtml
St. Johnstone
Celtic - St. Johnstone

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Celtic logo
Celtic
St. Johnstone logo
St. Johnstone
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Celtic

St. Johnstone

Most appearances

