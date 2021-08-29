A second-half Filip Helander goal gave Rangers a 1-0 win over Celtic in the first Old Firm derby of the season.

Both sides were looking to close in on Edinburgh sides Hibs and Hearts above them, while it was a chance for Celtic to gain some revenge after Rangers won their first league championship in a decade last season.

Ange Postecoglou had his head in his hands midway in the first half when Odsonne Edouard dragged a shot wide from close range when it appeared easier to score.

Champions League What next for Celtic? Calamitous Champions League exit leaves club floundering in Rangers’ wake 29/07/2021 AT 14:18

Celtic had a penalty appeal when it seemed that Leon Balogun touched the ball with his arm as he fell, but it may have been a harsh decision to award a spotkick.

Minutes later, Ryan Kent went the closest of any player on both teams when he struck the inside of the post with a curling, low shot.

The winner came when Helander converted a Borna Barisic cross from wide, beating Joe Hart who could only get fingers to the header.

The win leaves Rangers on nine points, a point off joint top, and Celtic end the week in sixth.

Champions League Celtic pegged back by FC Midtjylland in UCL qualifier 20/07/2021 AT 20:55