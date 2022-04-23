Scottish Premiership / Matchday 34
Dens Park / 23.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dundee-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Dundee FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/st-johnstone/teamcenter.shtml
St. Johnstone
Dundee FC - St. Johnstone

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Dundee FC logo
Dundee FC
St. Johnstone logo
St. Johnstone
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Dundee FC

St. Johnstone

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
HibernianHIB
339111338
2
LivingstonLIV
331081538
3
AberdeenABE
33991536
4
St. MirrenMIR
338121336
5
St. JohnstoneJOH
33791730
6
Dundee FCDFC
335101825
