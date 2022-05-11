Scottish Premiership / Matchday 37
Tannadice Park / 11.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dundee-united/teamcenter.shtml
Dundee United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/celtic/teamcenter.shtml
Celtic
Dundee United - Celtic

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Dundee United logo
Dundee United
Celtic logo
Celtic
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Dundee United

Celtic

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CelticCEL
36285389
2
RangersRAN
36258383
3
Heart of MidlothianHRT
361710961
4
Dundee UnitedDUU
3611111444
5
MotherwellMOT
3611101543
