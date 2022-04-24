Scottish Premiership / Matchday 34
Tannadice Park / 24.04.2022
Dundee United
Not started
-
-
Heart of Midlothian
Dundee United - Heart of Midlothian

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Dundee United logo
Dundee United
Heart of Midlothian logo
Heart of Midlothian
0

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Dundee United

Heart of Midlothian

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CelticCEL
33264382
2
RangersRAN
34247379
3
Heart of MidlothianHRT
33169857
4
Dundee UnitedDUU
3310111241
5
Ross CountyROS
3310101340
