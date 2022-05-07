Scottish Premiership / Matchday 36
Easter Road / 07.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hibernian/teamcenter.shtml
Hibernian
Completed
1
1
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aberdeen/teamcenter.shtml
Aberdeen
Advertisement
Ad

Hibernian - Aberdeen

Highlights

Hibernian
Aberdeen

Statistics

Lineups

Hibernian
3-4-3
Aberdeen
4-5-1
Hibernian
3-4-3
Aberdeen
4-5-1
Hibernian logo
Hibernian
Aberdeen logo
Aberdeen
Scorers
Cards
    Substitutions

    Table

    TeamsPWDLPts
    1
    LivingstonLIV
    		361291545
    2
    HibernianHIB
    		3610121442
    3
    St. MirrenMIR
    		3610121442
    4
    AberdeenABE
    		3610101640
    5
    St. JohnstoneJOH
    		367111832
    Advertisement
    Ad

    Related matches

    Dundee FC
    -
    -
    Hibernian
    10/05
    St. Mirren
    -
    -
    Livingston
    11/05
    St. Johnstone
    -
    -
    Aberdeen
    11/05
    Hibernian
    -
    -
    St. Johnstone
    15/05

    Follow the Scottish Premiership live Football match between Hibernian and Aberdeen with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 7 May 2022.

    Catch the latest Hibernian and Aberdeen news and find up to date Scottish Premiership standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

    Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

    Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.