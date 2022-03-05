Scottish Premiership / Matchday 30
Easter Road / 05.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hibernian/teamcenter.shtml
Hibernian
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/st-johnstone/teamcenter.shtml
St. Johnstone
Advertisement
Ad

Hibernian - St. Johnstone Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hibernian logo
Hibernian
St. Johnstone logo
St. Johnstone
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Hibernian

St. Johnstone

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Follow the Scottish Premiership live Football match between Hibernian and St. Johnstone with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 5 March 2022.

Catch the latest Hibernian and St. Johnstone news and find up to date Scottish Premiership standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.