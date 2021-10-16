Motherwell - Celtic

Follow the Scottish Premiership live Football match between Motherwell and Celtic with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 16 October 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Graham Alexander or Ange Postecoglou? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Motherwell and Celtic news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Motherwell and Celtic. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

