Scottish Premiership / Matchday 37
Fir Park / 11.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/motherwell/teamcenter.shtml
Motherwell
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/heart-of-midlothian/teamcenter.shtml
Heart of Midlothian
Motherwell - Heart of Midlothian

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Motherwell logo
Motherwell
Heart of Midlothian logo
Heart of Midlothian
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Motherwell

Heart of Midlothian

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CelticCEL
36285389
2
RangersRAN
36258383
3
Heart of MidlothianHRT
361710961
4
Dundee UnitedDUU
3611111444
5
MotherwellMOT
3611101543
