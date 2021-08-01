Motherwell
2nd Half
2
-
2
16:30
01/08/21
Fir Park
Hibernian
Scottish Premiership • Day 1
ScoresTables
  • 2nd Half
  • Motherwell
  • Hibernian
  • Doidge
    56'
  • van Veen
    55'
  • GogicDoidge
    54'
  • Hanlon
    48'
  • 1st Half
  • Motherwell
  • Hibernian
  • Slattery
    31'
  • Mugabi
    29'
  • Carroll
    22'
  • Magennis
    17'
  • van Veen
    12'
avant-match

Motherwell - Hibernian

Follow the Scottish Premiership live Football match between Motherwell and Hibernian with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 1 August 2021.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Graham Alexander or Jack Ross? Find out by following our live matchcast.

