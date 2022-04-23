Scottish Premiership / Matchday 34
Fir Park / 23.04.2022
Motherwell
Not started
-
-
Rangers
Motherwell - Rangers

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Motherwell logo
Motherwell
Rangers logo
Rangers
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Motherwell

Rangers

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CelticCEL
33264382
2
RangersRAN
33237376
3
Heart of MidlothianHRT
33169857
4
Dundee UnitedDUU
3310111241
5
Ross CountyROS
3310101340
6
MotherwellMOT
3310101340
