Scottish Premiership / Matchday 36
Ibrox Stadium / 08.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rangers/teamcenter.shtml
Rangers
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dundee-united/teamcenter.shtml
Dundee United
Rangers - Dundee United

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Rangers logo
Rangers
Dundee United logo
Dundee United
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Rangers

Dundee United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CelticCEL
36285389
2
RangersRAN
35248380
3
Heart of MidlothianHRT
361710961
4
Dundee UnitedDUU
3511111344
5
MotherwellMOT
3611101543
