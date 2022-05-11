Scottish Premiership / Matchday 37
Ibrox Stadium / 11.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rangers/teamcenter.shtml
Rangers
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ross-county/teamcenter.shtml
Ross County
Rangers - Ross County

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Rangers logo
Rangers
Ross County logo
Ross County
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Rangers

Ross County

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CelticCEL
36285389
2
RangersRAN
36258383
3
Heart of MidlothianHRT
361710961
4
Dundee UnitedDUU
3611111444
5
MotherwellMOT
3611101543
6
Ross CountyROS
3610111541
