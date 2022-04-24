Scottish Premiership / Matchday 34
Global Energy Stadium / 24.04.2022
Ross County
Not started
-
-
Celtic
Ross County - Celtic

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ross County logo
Ross County
Celtic logo
Celtic
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Ross County

Celtic

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CelticCEL
33264382
2
RangersRAN
34247379
3
Heart of MidlothianHRT
33169857
4
Dundee UnitedDUU
3310111241
5
Ross CountyROS
3310101340
