Scottish Premiership / Matchday 36
Global Energy Stadium / 07.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ross-county/teamcenter.shtml
Ross County
Completed
0
1
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/motherwell/teamcenter.shtml
Motherwell
    Ross County - Motherwell

    Highlights

    Ross County
    Motherwell

    Statistics

    Lineups

    Ross County
    4-5-1
    Motherwell
    3-4-3
    Ross County
    4-5-1
    Motherwell
    3-4-3
    Ross County logo
    Ross County
    Motherwell logo
    Motherwell
    Scorers
      Cards
      Substitutions

      Table

      TeamsPWDLPts
      1
      CelticCEL
      		36285389
      2
      RangersRAN
      		35248380
      3
      Heart of MidlothianHRT
      		361710961
      4
      Dundee UnitedDUU
      		3511111344
      5
      MotherwellMOT
      		3611101543
      6
      Ross CountyROS
      		3610111541
