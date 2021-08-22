Ross County - Rangers

Follow the Scottish Premiership live Football match between Ross County and Rangers with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 22 August 2021.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Malky MacKay or Steven Gerrard? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Ross County and Rangers news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Ross County and Rangers. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

