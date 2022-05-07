Scottish Premiership / Matchday 36
Simple Digital Arena / 07.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/st-mirren/teamcenter.shtml
St. Mirren
Completed
2
0
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dundee-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Dundee FC
    Advertisement
    Ad

    St. Mirren - Dundee FC

    Highlights

    St. Mirren
    Dundee FC

    Statistics

    Lineups

    St. Mirren
    3-5-2
    Dundee FC
    4-5-1
    St. Mirren
    3-5-2
    Dundee FC
    4-5-1
    St. Mirren logo
    St. Mirren
    Dundee FC logo
    Dundee FC
    Scorers
      Cards
      Substitutions

      Table

      TeamsPWDLPts
      1
      LivingstonLIV
      		361291545
      2
      HibernianHIB
      		3610121442
      3
      St. MirrenMIR
      		3610121442
      4
      AberdeenABE
      		3610101640
      5
      St. JohnstoneJOH
      		367111832
      6
      Dundee FCDFC
      		365112026
      Advertisement
      Ad

      Related matches

      Dundee FC
      -
      -
      Hibernian
      10/05
      St. Mirren
      -
      -
      Livingston
      11/05
      St. Johnstone
      -
      -
      Aberdeen
      11/05
      Hibernian
      -
      -
      St. Johnstone
      15/05

      Follow the Scottish Premiership live Football match between St. Mirren and Dundee FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 7 May 2022.

      Catch the latest St. Mirren and Dundee FC news and find up to date Scottish Premiership standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

      Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

      Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.