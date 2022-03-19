Scottish Premiership / Matchday 31
Simple Digital Arena / 19.03.2022
St. Mirren
Not started
-
-
Dundee United
St. Mirren - Dundee United Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
St. Mirren logo
St. Mirren
Dundee United logo
Dundee United
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

St. Mirren

Dundee United

Most appearances

