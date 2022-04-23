Scottish Premiership / Matchday 34
Simple Digital Arena / 23.04.2022
St. Mirren
Not started
-
-
Hibernian
St. Mirren - Hibernian

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
St. Mirren logo
St. Mirren
Hibernian logo
Hibernian
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

St. Mirren

Hibernian

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
HibernianHIB
339111338
2
LivingstonLIV
331081538
3
AberdeenABE
33991536
4
St. MirrenMIR
338121336
5
St. JohnstoneJOH
33791730
