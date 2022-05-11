Scottish Premiership / Matchday 37
Simple Digital Arena / 11.05.2022
St. Mirren
Not started
-
-
Livingston
St. Mirren - Livingston

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
St. Mirren logo
St. Mirren
Livingston logo
Livingston
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

St. Mirren

Livingston

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
LivingstonLIV
361291545
2
HibernianHIB
3710121542
3
St. MirrenMIR
3610121442
4
AberdeenABE
3610101640
5
St. JohnstoneJOH
367111832
Follow the Scottish Premiership live Football match between St. Mirren and Livingston with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 11 May 2022.

Catch the latest St. Mirren and Livingston news and find up to date Scottish Premiership standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

