Aberdeen - Heart of Midlothian

Scottish Premiership / Matchday 11
Pittodrie Stadium / 16.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aberdeen/teamcenter.shtml
Aberdeen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/heart-of-midlothian/teamcenter.shtml
Heart of Midlothian
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Aberdeen logo
Aberdeen
Heart of Midlothian logo
Heart of Midlothian
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Aberdeen

Heart of Midlothian

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CelticCEL
1081125
2
RangersRAN
971122
3
HibernianHIB
1153318
4
St. MirrenMIR
1051416
5
Heart of MidlothianHRT
942314
6
AberdeenABE
941413
Follow the Scottish Premiership live Football match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 16 October 2022.

Catch the latest Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian news and find up to date Scottish Premiership standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what's happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season's top sports competitions.