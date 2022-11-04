Aberdeen - Hibernian

Scottish Premiership / Matchday 14
Pittodrie Stadium / 04.11.2022
Aberdeen
Not started
-
-
Hibernian
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Aberdeen logo
Aberdeen
Hibernian logo
Hibernian
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Aberdeen

Hibernian

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CelticCEL
12110133
2
RangersRAN
1292129
3
HibernianHIB
1362520
4
AberdeenABE
1261519
5
St. MirrenMIR
1261519
