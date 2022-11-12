Celtic - Ross County

Scottish Premiership / Matchday 16
Celtic Park / 12.11.2022
Celtic
Not started
-
-
Ross County
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Celtic logo
Celtic
Ross County logo
Ross County
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Celtic

Ross County

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CelticCEL
14130139
2
RangersRAN
14102232
3
AberdeenABE
1471622
4
LivingstonLIV
1471622
5
Heart of MidlothianHRT
1462620
10
Ross CountyROS
1543815
