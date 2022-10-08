Dundee United - Aberdeen

Scottish Premiership / Matchday 10
Tannadice Park / 08.10.2022
Dundee United
Not started
-
-
Aberdeen
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Dundee United logo
Dundee United
Aberdeen logo
Aberdeen
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Dundee United

Aberdeen

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CelticCEL
870121
2
RangersRAN
861119
3
St. MirrenMIR
850315
4
HibernianHIB
842214
5
AberdeenABE
841313
12
Dundee UnitedDUU
80262
