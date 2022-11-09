Dundee United - Kilmarnock

Scottish Premiership / Matchday 15
Tannadice Park / 09.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dundee-united/teamcenter.shtml
Dundee United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kilmarnock/teamcenter.shtml
Kilmarnock
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Dundee United logo
Dundee United
Kilmarnock logo
Kilmarnock
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Dundee United

Kilmarnock

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CelticCEL
13120136
2
RangersRAN
1392229
3
AberdeenABE
1471622
4
LivingstonLIV
1471622
5
Heart of MidlothianHRT
1362520
11
KilmarnockKIL
1433812
12
Dundee UnitedDUU
142399
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Hibernian
0
1
Ross County
Half-time
Livingston
2
0
Aberdeen
Half-time
Motherwell
-
-
Celtic
09/11
St. Mirren
-
-
St. Johnstone
09/11

Follow the Scottish Premiership live Football match between Dundee United and Kilmarnock with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 9 November 2022.

Catch the latest Dundee United and Kilmarnock news and find up to date Scottish Premiership standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.