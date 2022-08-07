Dundee United - Livingston

Scottish Premiership / Matchday 2
Tannadice Park / 07.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dundee-united/teamcenter.shtml
Dundee United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/livingston/teamcenter.shtml
Livingston
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Dundee United logo
Dundee United
Livingston logo
Livingston
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Dundee United

Livingston

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Rangers
0
0
Kilmarnock
41'
Aberdeen
2
0
St. Mirren
38'
Motherwell
0
1
St. Johnstone
41'
Ross County
0
0
Celtic
40'

Follow the Scottish Premiership live Football match between Dundee United and Livingston with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 7 August 2022.

Catch the latest Dundee United and Livingston news and find up to date Scottish Premiership standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.