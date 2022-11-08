Hibernian - Ross County

Scottish Premiership / Matchday 15
Easter Road / 08.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hibernian/teamcenter.shtml
Hibernian
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ross-county/teamcenter.shtml
Ross County
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hibernian logo
Hibernian
Ross County logo
Ross County
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Hibernian

Ross County

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CelticCEL
13120136
2
RangersRAN
1392229
3
AberdeenABE
1371522
4
Heart of MidlothianHRT
1362520
5
HibernianHIB
1462620
11
Ross CountyROS
1433812
