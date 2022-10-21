Hibernian - St. Johnstone

Scottish Premiership / Matchday 12
Easter Road / 21.10.2022
Hibernian
Not started
-
-
St. Johnstone
Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hibernian logo
Hibernian
St. Johnstone logo
St. Johnstone
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CelticCEL
1090127
2
RangersRAN
1081125
3
HibernianHIB
1152417
4
AberdeenABE
1051416
5
St. MirrenMIR
1051416
9
St. JohnstoneJOH
1131710
