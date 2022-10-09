Kilmarnock - Heart of Midlothian

Scottish Premiership / Matchday 10
Rugby Park / 09.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kilmarnock/teamcenter.shtml
Kilmarnock
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/heart-of-midlothian/teamcenter.shtml
Heart of Midlothian
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Kilmarnock logo
Kilmarnock
Heart of Midlothian logo
Heart of Midlothian
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Kilmarnock

Heart of Midlothian

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CelticCEL
980124
2
RangersRAN
971122
3
HibernianHIB
943215
4
St. MirrenMIR
950415
5
MotherwellMOT
1042414
7
Heart of MidlothianHRT
841313
10
KilmarnockKIL
92167
