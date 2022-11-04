Kilmarnock - Livingston

Scottish Premiership / Matchday 14
Rugby Park / 04.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kilmarnock/teamcenter.shtml
Kilmarnock
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/livingston/teamcenter.shtml
Livingston
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Kilmarnock logo
Kilmarnock
Livingston logo
Livingston
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Kilmarnock

Livingston

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CelticCEL
12110133
2
RangersRAN
1292129
3
HibernianHIB
1362520
4
AberdeenABE
1261519
5
St. MirrenMIR
1261519
9
LivingstonLIV
1251616
10
KilmarnockKIL
1333712
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Aberdeen
-
-
Hibernian
04/11
Celtic
-
-
Dundee United
05/11
Ross County
-
-
St. Mirren
05/11
St. Johnstone
-
-
Rangers
06/11

Follow the Scottish Premiership live Football match between Kilmarnock and Livingston with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 4 November 2022.

Catch the latest Kilmarnock and Livingston news and find up to date Scottish Premiership standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.