Kilmarnock - Ross County

Scottish Premiership / Matchday 12
Rugby Park / 22.10.2022
Kilmarnock
Ross County
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Kilmarnock logo
Kilmarnock
Ross County logo
Ross County
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Kilmarnock

Ross County

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CelticCEL
1090127
2
RangersRAN
1081125
3
HibernianHIB
1152417
4
AberdeenABE
1051416
5
St. MirrenMIR
1051416
10
KilmarnockKIL
112369
12
Ross CountyROS
112369
Related matches

Hibernian
-
-
St. Johnstone
19:30
Heart of Midlothian
-
-
Celtic
22/10
Motherwell
-
-
Aberdeen
22/10
St. Mirren
-
-
Dundee United
22/10

