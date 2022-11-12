Aberdeen - Dundee United

Scottish Premiership / Matchday 16
Pittodrie Stadium / 12.11.2022
Aberdeen
Not started
-
-
Dundee United
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Aberdeen logo
Aberdeen
Dundee United logo
Dundee United
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Aberdeen

Dundee United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CelticCEL
14130139
2
RangersRAN
14102232
3
AberdeenABE
1471622
4
LivingstonLIV
1471622
5
Heart of MidlothianHRT
1462620
11
Dundee UnitedDUU
1533912
