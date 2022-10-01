Aberdeen - Kilmarnock

Scottish Premiership / Matchday 9
Pittodrie Stadium / 01.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aberdeen/teamcenter.shtml
Aberdeen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kilmarnock/teamcenter.shtml
Kilmarnock
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Aberdeen logo
Aberdeen
Kilmarnock logo
Kilmarnock
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Aberdeen

Kilmarnock

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CelticCEL
760118
2
RangersRAN
751116
3
Heart of MidlothianHRT
741213
4
St. MirrenMIR
740312
5
LivingstonLIV
740312
7
AberdeenABE
731310
11
KilmarnockKIL
71154
